Viral Video: Fake garlic being made of this thing will leave you shocked; watch

In a surprising turn of events, a video showing a fake garlic made of cement found in Maharashtra’s Akola district went viral online.

In the viral video, a person can be seen peeling a garlic clove and finds that it’s made with cement from the inside. The garlic appears to be heavier and harder.

Amid soaring prices of garlic across the country, some traders are resorting to selling fake garlic in vegetable markets.

This incident has triggered concerns about the prevalence of counterfeit products in the market.

Watch the viral video here:

