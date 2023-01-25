Search icon
Viral video: 'Extrovert' dulhan dances in front of 'introvert' dulha, netizens call her 'bride of the year'

This bride also gave a dance performance to 'Saiyaan Superstar' in front of her groom and set the internet on fire with her latke jhatke.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Indian weddings these days would be incomplete without a stellar dance performance by the bride and groom, as evidenced by our social media feeds. Keeping up with the trend, this bride also gave a dance performance to 'Saiyaan Superstar' in front of her groom and set the internet on fire with her latke jhatke. Shared on Instagram, the video has garnered over 1.6 million views. Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@2oct.exe)

In a video shared by the Instagram page @2oct.exe, you can see the bride dressed in beautiful wedding attire and the groom in a black suit. Both are seen standing on the stage. At the beginning of the video,  you can see the bride dancing her heart out to 'Saiyaan Superstar' song from  'Ek Paheli Leela' film. The groom is also witnessing the energetic performance from behind. The bride simply nailed the steps and did an epic dance to the catchy song.

The video went viral with 1.6m views and created quite a hullabaloo on social media. Netizens couldn't get enough of the bride's energetic performance. Here are some of the reactions:

"Lovely... superb," one person said. "I'm still waiting for some energetic dance," wrote another. "And shy until the end," a third added, with laughing emoticons.

