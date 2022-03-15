Viral: Excited groom's reaction on seeing his bride leave netizens in splits, WATCH

Often we come across viral videos from marriage of commoners which leave a lasting impression due to their special moments or creativity or for breaking traditions. One such funny video has captured the excited reaction of a groom, and we bet you will be in laughters.

The funny video which is going viral on Instagram shows the groom and his friends, waiting for the bride on the wedding stage. As soon as the bride arrives in the wedding hall, the eager groom gets excited and pretends to swoon and fall. The groom then lovingly extends his hand and welcomes the bride on stage.

The funny video has been shared on an Instagram page named wedabout, with a caption that reads, "Tag your partner Aka favourite person!." The text on the video reads, "When you marry your favourite person." However, no one knows about when and where the video was shot.

The video has gone viral with more than 69,000 likes and many commenting on it. People are awestruck over the couple's adorable bond. One user wrote, "Awww Soo cute." Some users left love emojis for the newly wed couple.

Last year, a video went viral where a groom was seen dropping tears of happiness as his wife-to-be stepped towards the wedding stage. As the beautiful bride, dressed in bridal lehenga walked towards the stage, the groom started looking at her lovingly and got emotional.

Seeing this, the bride also got emotional and hugged the groom as soon as she came on the stage. She then wiped the tears from the groom's eyes and the video won the hearts of netizens.