Social media is buzzing with a jaw-dropping video that offers a once-in-a-lifetime perspective inside a shark’s mouth! The viral clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle ‘AMAZlNGNATURE,’ captured an unexpected moment when a shark accidentally swallowed a diver’s camera.

According to the post, the incident took place on February 9 while the diver was feeding the shark alongside a group of other divers. The camera, mistaken for food, was briefly trapped inside the shark’s deadly jaws before the predator realised it was not edible and spat it out. However, what the camera recorded in those few moments left viewers stunned a rare and eerie POV of the inside of a shark’s mouth!

The video quickly went viral, garnering 48K views in no time. While some social media users found the footage terrifying, others cracked jokes about the unusual perspective.

Social media reactions

One user said, "Shark really said ‘lemme vlog real quick.’"

Another commented, "We all get to see the inside of a shark’s mouth without being eaten. That’s a win."

Someone wrote, "The shark was the cameraman there for a minute."

A curious user asked, "Wait, hold up! How did they even get that footage?"

Another joked, "He was too excited for the food."

Many found the clip fascinating, calling it a "chance of a lifetime," while others were simply amazed by the rare footage.

