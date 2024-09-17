Viral video: This Neeraj Chopra fan clicks picture with him, asks for his number, watch his reaction

Neeraj Chopra, the Indian javelin player and the Paris Olympics silver medallist, has gained a lot of followers across the world. This is illustrated by a recent viral video that shows a funny but rather audacious moment when a European fan requested his phone number.



Chopra was in the Diamond League final in Brussels, and in the undated clip, he was seen signing autographs and taking selfies with fans after he had lost by a whisker, one centimetre. As he prepared to leave, one of the young women approached him with an unexpected request: “Can I have your number?” The athlete, who is known for his politeness, calmly refused the lady, and the lady was left stunned for a while.



The video has since gone viral on social media, with more than half a million views and many reactions.



A Global Icon - just look at Neeraj’s craze amongst Non-Indians pic.twitter.com/PhRQA27aFP — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) September 16, 2024

Some viewers were shocked at the nerve of the man, while others appreciated Chopra’s wit and humility in responding to the fan. Some comments included teasing the fan for daring to asking Neeraj Chopra for his number, to more serious compliments on Chopra’s growing global popularity.



This is due to the fact that Chopra’s performance on the international platform has been excellent, and this has boosted his popularity. Although he has had some adversities this season, like having to compete with a fractured hand, he is determined with his training and development as an athlete.



Finally, when asked about his experiences in the year, he said that he did not perform as well as he had hoped, but the lessons he had gathered will help him in future events.