A year has completed since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma came to power in Rajasthan. On this occasion, various events were organised by the party in different cities across the state.

Meanwhile, an event was also held at a college based in the Pali district that witnessed the presence of several dignitaries including - MLA, collector and Inspector General of Police (IG).

A clip from the same event, which showed the employees washing cups in the college toilet, is getting viral online.

The video captured the employees washing cups (that were brought for serving beverages to guests) by keeping them on the toilet floor, raising concerns about hygeine and health. However, the concerned authorities have not yet responded to the viral clip, as reported by TV9 Bharatvarsh.

Pertinent to note that among the dignitaries who attended the programme in Pali were MLA Jhabar Singh Kharra, IG Pradeep Mohan Sharma, SP Chunaram Jat and others. The event was held to list out the achievements made by the Bhajan Lal government during the past year.

Here's how netizens reacted

Netizens are questioning the employees, with several asking if this is the way to treat the guests. Various others are claiming that this is a case of negligence on the part of the concerned authority.