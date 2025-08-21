Viral video: Emirates cabin crew’s surprise gift brings grandma big smile, WATCH

In the video, Roshana walks in full of excitement and presents her grandmother with a beautiful gold bracelet.

In a heartwarming display of love, Emirates cabin crew member Zainab Roshana surprised her grandmother on her birthday in Kerala from Dubai. The emotional reunion was captured in an Instagram reel where Roshana presented her grandmother with a beautiful gold bangle, her first gold gift to her beloved 'Ummamma'.

In the video, Roshana walks in full of excitement and presents her grandmother with a beautiful gold bracelet. As she gently places the bracelet on her grandmother's hand, her grandmother's face lights up with joy. Getting emotional, she blesses Zainab from her heart and expresses her love and gratitude by giving her loving kisses on her cheeks.

The caption accompanying the video on Instagram read, "Happy birthday, Ummamma. This was my first gold gift for her, so I was adamant that I would honour her in person. So I came from Dubai to Kerala." The reunion video melted hearts on Instagram, with users praising the heartwarming moment and being touched by the grandmother's emotional reaction.

The post received an overwhelming response, with many expressing love and appreciation for Ms Roshna's thoughtful gesture.

"Grandmother's beautiful smile," wrote one user. Another commented, "Wow, so cute."

A third said, "God bless you guys."

