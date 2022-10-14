Viral Video: World’s largest passenger aircraft Airbus A380 touches down at Bengaluru Airport

Image Source: BLR Airport/Twitter

Today, October 14, 2022-2, Emirates Airlines arrived at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) with the world's largest passenger airliner, an Airbus A380. This is the plane's first landing at Bengaluru International Airport. The original plan called for the aircraft to arrive on October 30, but that was pushed back to today.

After taking off from Dubai, the jet finally touched down in Karnataka's capital city at approximately 4 in the afternoon. The airport staff has been preparing for the plane's arrival for some time now, and they've been tweeting about it.

Bangalore Airport Authority shared a post before the Airbus A380 landed saying,"The Emirates Airbus A380 will land at #BLRAirport on Oct 14. Our teams are gearing up for this historic maiden flight to #BLR. Our engineers and operations team are testing infrastructure and processes. We are waiting for the big day with bated breath. #Emirates #Smoothlanding."



Using the hashtag #BLRAirport, Bengaluru Airport shared the video of the landing of Emirates Airline's Airbus A380 with the caption,"Now that’s how you make an entrance! @emirates A380, the largest passenger airliner in the world, has just touched down at #BLRAirport. "



At 10:11 a.m., Flight EK562, the world's largest passenger airliner, took off from Dubai Airport. After 3 hours and 52 minutes in the air, covering a distance of 1,701 miles, the jet touched down at Bengaluru International Airport. This plane will take off from Bengaluru Airport on its first voyage, and it will end its journey in Dubai.

The world's largest passenger airliner has just touched down at Kempegowda International Airport, and this is a major deal. The Airbus A380 is 72.7 metres long, weighs between 510 and 575 tonnes, and is 24.1 metres in height. A380s are still in operation by a number of airlines, the biggest of which being Emirates, even though Airbus has delivered its last A380 to Emirates and will no longer build the aircraft. The A380's huge cabin offers much more space for passengers, with 45 percent more seats than the Boeing 777.