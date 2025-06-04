Elvish congratulated aspirants who cracked the UPSC examinations and also shared a personal anecdote revealing that his mother once encouraged him to prepare for the UPSC exams.

YouTuber-turned-reality show star Elvish Yadav has often been embroiled in multiple controversies and been the target of trolls. From allegations of stealing flower pots to involvement in a venom racket, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has been the centre of news for several reasons. Recently, he stirred backlash after a video surfaced online showing him delivering a speech for UPSC aspirants at an event. In the clip, Elvish congratulated aspirants who cracked the UPSC examinations and also shared a personal anecdote revealing that his mother once encouraged him to prepare for the UPSC exams.

In the video, Elvish can be heard saying, “Jinka selection hua hai UPSC mein, meri taraf se sabhi ko congratulations. Aur hum sabhi log aap par bahot proud hai. Yadav community ko. Pure desh ko proud hai. Aise he aage badhte raho. Tarakki karo (Congratulations to everyone who cracked the UPSC examinations. Everyone is so proud, including the Yadav community and the entire country. May you get all the success).”

Further, Elvish revealed how he was academically decent but his lifestyle hindered his determination to crack UPSC. “Ek chhoti si meri bhi ek story hai. Meri mummy bhi chahti thi ki UPSC ka paper du main. Although padhne mein bhi sahi tha. But mai mummy ko humesha bolta tha ki mummy UPSC mein toh bahot padhna padta hai. Chaudah chaudah ghanta bachhe padhte hai. Bees tees ghanta padhte hai. Mobile use nahi karte. Mai toh aisa nahi hu. Toh mere se kabhi UPSC nahi ho paegahe (I have a small story of my own too. My mother also wanted me to appear for the UPSC exam. Although I was good at studying, I always used to tell my mother, “Mom, you have to study a lot for UPSC. Kids study for 14 hours a day, sometimes even 20–30 hours. They don’t use mobile phones. I’m not like that. So, I’ll never be able to crack UPSC),” he said.



As soon as the video went viral, several users questioned why the reality TV star was invited to speak with UPSC aspirants. An X user wrote, “We've reached a point where Elvish Yadav is motivating UPSC-selected students. Civilization is officially in reverse. God help us all.” “It has come to this, Elvish Yadav is giving a motivational speech to UPSC-selected students. God save this country,” said another X user. The comment sections were mostly flooded with negative reactions.

Meanwhile, Elvish recently emerged as the winner of Roadies XX alongside his team member Gullu.