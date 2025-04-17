A now-viral video shows adult elephants Ndlula, Umngani, and Khosi huddling protectively around the younger calves, Zuli and Mkhaya.

In a touching moment that has captured hearts online, a herd of African elephants at the San Diego Zoo was seen forming a protective circle around their young calves just moments before an earthquake struck Southern California.

The 5.2 magnitude quake, which occurred earlier this week, was reportedly sensed by the elephants before any tremors were felt by humans. According to zoo officials, elephants have the ability to detect seismic vibrations through their feet, allowing them to respond quickly to such natural events.

A now-viral video shows adult elephants Ndlula, Umngani, and Khosi huddling protectively around the younger calves, Zuli and Mkhaya. The elephants created what experts call an “alert circle,” a natural behaviour used to shield vulnerable members of the herd from potential danger.

“This behaviour is a natural response to perceived threats to protect the herd,” the San Diego Zoo said in a caption accompanying the video.

About an hour after the main quake, the region experienced an aftershock. Once again, the elephants briefly repeated the behaviour before calmly returning to their routine. Zoo officials confirmed that all animals, including the elephants, were safe and had resumed normal activities.

The video has sparked a wave of admiration on social media, with users praising the elephants for their intelligence, strong instincts, and emotional bonds. One user commented, “Elephants are not only wise but deeply caring,” while another said, “Nature never ceases to amaze.”

