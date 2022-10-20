Viral video: Elephant thanks JCB machine after being rescued by it

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: When it comes to expressing emotions, humans and animals are quite similar, as this insanely viral video proves. The video shows an elephant who was stuck in a mud pit and was rescued using a JCB machine. The clip, since being posted on Twitter has collected 685k views - and counting. Take a look here:

A village in India Rescue Elephant Using Excavator…. And It Wave Back to Thanks pic.twitter.com/htDvFulCE1 October 18, 2022

The clip begins with the elephant attempting to climb out of the pit. However, despite multiple attempts, it is unable to escape. The jumbo is then rescued by using a JCB machine. The machine was used to give the elephant support and push it out of the pit. "A village in India Rescue Elephant Using Excavator…. And It Wave Back to Thanks" reads the clip caption.

The video went crazy viral with over 685k views. Netizens praised the swift action and effort put in to save the elephant. “That’s so sweet n touching! Love it… Glad the cutie is out of the ditch and ran to tell his family that he had beaten a yellow metal monster,” wrote a Twitter user. “Touching, revealing for the elephant to turn around and rub his kead on the forklift, seemingly in thanks. Touching video on many levels. Thanks you.,” added another. “Humans can be kind. Unconditional love right here, people need to be more like this,” posted a third.