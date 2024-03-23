Viral video: Elephant sends man flying after he gets too close to it, watch

Twitter
A viral video shared on Instagram depicts a man's attempt to befriend an elephant, resulting in a sudden and dangerous attack.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 08:52 AM IST

Elephants, often revered as gentle giants, have once again revealed their unpredictable nature in a recent viral video circulating on social media platforms. Shared by Instagram user @vikram_sir_saralganit, the video depicts a startling encounter between a man and an elephant, garnering over 168k likes and stirring up a storm of reactions online.

In the footage, the man can be seen attempting to establish a connection with the elephant, cautiously approaching to offer it some green leaves. However, what begins as a seemingly harmless interaction takes a dangerous turn as the elephant suddenly lashes out, sending the man flying backward.

The video has sparked widespread shock and debate among internet users. One commenter humorously quipped, "Hathi be like: 2 ruppees ki ghass khilla karr malik bann rhaa hai" (Translation: The elephant be like: Trying to be the boss by feeding me cheap grass). Another urged for caution, stating, "Leave wild animals alone."

Several users emphasized the importance of understanding animal behavior, with one advising, "Never go close to the elephant when its tail is wagging. It feels threatened." Amidst the varied reactions, a sense of human accountability emerged, as one user criticized, "The entitlement of humans is always off the charts."

While the video serves as a cautionary reminder of the potential dangers when interacting with wild animals, some expressed relief that the encounter didn't end in more severe consequences. "At least that went better than the worst it could have possibly gone," remarked one user, reflecting on the fortunate outcome of the unsettling encounter.

