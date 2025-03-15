As per reports, the two elephants, Jenny and Magda, lived together in a Russian circus for 25 years.

A heartbreaking video of an elephant grieving her best friend has gone viral on social media, leaving people in tears. The clip shows the elephant standing beside her fallen companion, refusing to leave even as caretakers try to step in.

As per reports, the two elephants, Jenny and Magda, lived together in a Russian circus for 25 years. Their bond was strong until Jenny suddenly collapsed earlier this week. In the video, Magda is seen nudging and pushing her, hoping she will wake up. When Jenny does not move, Magda wraps her trunk around her and stays by her side, unwilling to say goodbye.

Witnesses say Magda stood near Jenny for hours, even stopping vets from coming close. The emotional moment touched hearts worldwide, with many sharing their sadness online.

“This is so painful to watch,” one user wrote, while another said, “Animals feel love just like us.” Many called it one of the most touching moments ever seen.

Also read: Urban Company faces backlash for its ‘15-min Insta Maid’ service; netizens question feasibility and ethics