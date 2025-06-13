The beautiful sight turned into complete chaos when an elephant showed up at the picnic spot.

Imagine you and your family are sitting by a riverside, laughing and preparing lunch, and suddenly a wild animal emerges out of nowhere. This isn't just your imagination; something similar was caught on camera. A video shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on X (formerly Twitter) shows an elephant chasing a few people while others scramble for safety. Amid the chaos, a woman can be heard saying, “Don’t run!”

This spine-chilling incident took place near a riverside, where people had gathered with friends and family for a picnic. Suddenly, the beautiful sight turned into complete chaos when an elephant showed up at the picnic spot.

The elephant chased a few people while passing through the picnic spot. It was later seen calmly crossing the stream before returning to the forest. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

“Tell me whose mistake it is. Why choose a location for a picnic where elephants usually move? In search of beautiful locations, please don’t put life in danger,” Kaswan wrote in the caption of the post.

The incident has reiterated the demand for responsible tourism and greater public awareness about human-wildlife conflict, especially in areas where elephant movements are frequent. Forest officials have repeatedly urged people to avoid such sensitive areas and respect natural animal corridors.

The video has garnered over 152,000 views and several comments. One user wrote, “Why can’t the government or authorities put strict rules and make it no entry?”

Another user said, “You entered their territory, this was bound to happen. How would you feel if someone came to your house and started a picnic right at your spot? Think about that and see this. Let Nature and wildlife be the way it is. Don't tamper with it.”

A third user commented, “Just ridiculous behaviour. Animals have a greater sense of civic sense about their own environment than a large section of Indian tourists do for theirs.”

Another user wrote, ''Humans leave no space, just imagine you want to go to the washroom and there are people roaming about nonstop. How much can you take after all? I am on the elephant's side.''

