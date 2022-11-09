Search icon
Viral video: Elderly woman dances her heart out to Dhol Jageero Da, wins hearts

A clip of a desi woman dancing to hit Punjabi song 'Dhol Jageero Da' has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 08:33 AM IST

Viral video: Elderly woman dances her heart out to Dhol Jageero Da, wins hearts
Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: If you want to put a smile on your face right away, we have the perfect video for you. A clip of a desi woman dancing to hit Punjabi song 'Dhol Jageero Da'  has gone viral on social media. Her carefree and quirky dance moves have left the internet absolutely impressed. Let us tell you that her performance was the very definition of "dance like no one is watching." The video was shared by Instagram user @shailarmy and it has accumulated more than 117k likes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shail Sharma (@shailarmy)

In the video, an elderly woman dressed in a beautiful red saree can be seen dancing at a wedding reception. She grooved to Dhol Jageero Da with grace and zeal. Her aura was unaffected, and those around her thoroughly enjoyed her performance. After watching the video, you might want to get up and shake a leg with her. "Perfect Example of Age is Just a Number" reads the video caption.

The video has received over 1 million views on Instagram since it was shared. Netizens were awestruck by the lady's enthusiasm and admired her graceful Bhangra moves. They flooded her with compliments in the comments section. "Wow.. I really love her spirit," a user wrote. Another user commented, "She knows how to enjoy herself. Well danced aunty.. i loved your performance"

