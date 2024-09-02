Twitter
Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

Heavy rainfall batters Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; 21 trains cancelled, 10 diverted due to waterlogging

Watch: Huge mob vandalises, loots mall in Pakistan's Karachi on inauguration day, videos go viral

Meet woman who began business at 20 with Rs 2000, now owns company worth crores, not from IIT, IIM, she got famous for..

Viral

Viral video: Elderly man's performance on English song leaves netizens amazed, watch

In the video, the elderly man delivers a powerful and heartfelt rendition of the classic track.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 06:06 AM IST

Viral video: Elderly man's performance on English song leaves netizens amazed, watch
    A touching video of an elderly man performing "House of the Rising Sun" by The Animals has captured the hearts of people around the world. Posted on X, the video has quickly racked up over 1 million views, showcasing the man's impressive vocal talent and deep emotional connection to the song.

    In the video, the elderly man delivers a powerful and heartfelt rendition of the classic track. His voice, rich with emotion, brings a fresh and moving interpretation to the song, which has resonated deeply with viewers. Comments on the video reflect the surprise and admiration of those who have watched it. One viewer commented, "Perfect example of ‘Never judge a book by its cover’," while another said, "WOW! This is awesome."

    Watch

     

     

    Amidst the viral success, some social media users have speculated about the man's background, with suggestions that he might be related to Indian film composer and musician Santosh Narayanan. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this.

    The video not only highlights the man's musical skills but also serves as a reminder of the beauty and surprise that can come from unexpected places. It’s clear that this elderly man has made a lasting impression with his extraordinary performance.

     

     

     

