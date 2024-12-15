The touching gesture has won social media over, with many appreciating the level of care and dedication on display.

A delightful video of an elderly man squatting to snap the perfect photo of his wife has captured the internet's attention, sparking a wave of admiration and couple goals.

The heartwarming clip, shared on Instagram by a Delhi-based influencer, highlights an endearing moment of love and effort that has touched millions. With over 10 million views, the video begins with the elderly man, clad in a blue shirt, trousers, and a backpack, gracefully squatting to find the ideal angle for his wife's picture.

The touching gesture has won social media over, with many appreciating the level of care and dedication on display. The video’s caption, “Basic human need,” further amplified its emotional impact.

Users flooded the comments section with praises, reflecting on the man's effort and the bond the couple shares. One user wrote, “The fact that he chooses to squat at this age, that too to capture her, is marvellous.” Another remarked, “I’m impressed with his deep squat and how he got out of it without support.”

Among the new reactions, popular beauty brand Nykaa humorously commented, “Using extra setting spray today ‘coz this reel made us melt.” Another user shared, “Many times they have to forgive and forget to reach this moment!”

Sentiments of admiration and hope echoed throughout the comments, with users calling it the “sweetest moment ever watched on the internet” and writing heartfelt notes like, “Efforts like this are what matter,” and “Bs yaha takk sath dene vala chahiye, they are cuties.”