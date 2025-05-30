In a world of haste, a quiet moment of love shared between an elderly couple on a train is grabbing netizens' attention online. A brief clip of the moment, posted on Instagram, reignited among young couples a hope for timeless and endless love.

Shared by Insta user Rohan Tamhane, the video features an old man painting his wife's nails on a train as she sits quietly with a beautiful smile on her face. Lost in the moment, little do the couple know that they've set an example of a calm and stable love that is somewhere lacking in the world of "situationships".

"In a world rushing by, they sat still—he painting her nails, she is smiling like it’s the first time he touched her hand. Love like this doesn’t age, it deepens", the video was captioned.

Needless to mention, netizens can't get enough of the video, showcasing love with zero drama and glamour.

"It's a long journey, so choose wisely!!" an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Soulmates for many lifetimes."

A third joined, "If love looks like this, I’ll be right here waiting".

"I wish when love finds me it look & feels like this", wrote another.