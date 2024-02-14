Viral video: Elderly man fluently sings Aao Bachcho Tumhen Dikhayeh, internet loves it

Elderly man's heartfelt rendition of a classic song from Jagriti movie captures hearts online.

In the vast world of the internet, a heartwarming video has taken the online community by storm, proving once again that music has the power to uplift and soothe even the weariest souls. The viral clip features an elderly man showcasing his impressive singing talent with a rendition of Kavi Pradeep's timeless classic "Aao Bachcho Tumhen Dikhayeh" from the movie Jagriti.

The video, shared on Instagram by user @vikashkumarp47, captures a delightful moment at a public function where the elderly gentleman effortlessly croons the nostalgic track. What sets this performance apart is not just the flawless vocal delivery but also the expressive facial gestures that accompany the heartfelt singing.

Since its online debut, the video has amassed over 385,000 likes, sparking joy and admiration among netizens. Viewers were quick to flood the comments section with praises and expressions of delight. Many were moved by the sheer talent and passion exhibited by the elderly singer.

Commenters resonated with the sentiment that the performance was not only musically enchanting but also visually appealing. One user remarked, "Beautiful! It’s not easy to sing and keep rhythm at the same time. Thanks for sharing." Another enthusiast expressed appreciation for the entire setup, saying, "From song to music to the background, the whole set up is beautiful."

The emotional impact of the performance did not go unnoticed, with one individual sharing, "The melody and rhythm are pleasing. The elderly gentleman performs music in a manner that is truly uplifting to the auditory senses." A poignant comment read, "Moved me to tears for some reason Beautiful."