Ever since being shared onlline, the video has gone viral on the internet. Till now it has gained over two million views.

Dance videos are consistently gaining attension on social media, yet some distinguish themselves through their unique appeal. These videos captivate viewers, eliciting smiles due to their infectious energy and charm. A recent video has gained significant traction online, captivating audiences with its undeniable enjoyment factor.

The video features a trio dancing energetically to a popular Kumar Sanu song. Notably, the star of this performace was an elderly man named Naveen Bharadwaz. Despite his age, his energy rivals that of youngsters. In the video, Naveen dances with remarkable enthusiasm, executing each step with both style and confidence.

The Instagram clip showcases Naveen positioned in the center with the two men on either side of him. The trio performed an easy, enjoyable dance steps to the song "Chori Chori Dil Tera," from the 1993 film "Phool Aur Angaar," sung by Kumar Sanu and Sujata Goswami. The performance by this trio was delightful, their steps appearing smooth and effortless. Notably, the dance moves are accessible to anyone, regardless of their dance experience.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Naveen captioned the video, “Easy dance step 018." Ever since being shared onlline, the video has gone viral on the internet. Till now it has gained over two million views. Viewers enthusiastically engaged with the lively performance, expressing their admiration in the comments section.

One user wrote, "Cute lag rahe ho teeno," while another said, "Are dada ji supar dupar hit."

A third user praised the elderly man and called him "super dada ji."

“If you can accommodate one more, I’m sooo sooo mad to join you people," said a forth user.

Recently, another video captured the attention of social media users, leaving a positive impression on numerous viewers. This video featured an elderly woman dancing to the popular song "Kajra Re." Dressed in a simple purple saree, she danced with professional skill to the song. The video's appeal was further enhanced by her lip-syncing of the lyrics and her warm interactions with the guests. Numerous users lauded her performance with comments such as "professional-level dancing" and "beautiful expressions."