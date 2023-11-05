Viral video: Elderly lady's infectious dance moves to Dum Dum impresses internet

A video featuring a 65-year-old artist, Ravi Bala Sharma, dancing energetically to a Bollywood hit has taken the internet by storm.

Get ready to be captivated by the infectious spirit of dance, as a heartwarming video of a spirited elderly woman moving gracefully to the beats of Ranveer Singh's "Dum Dum" from the Bollywood movie Band Baaja Baaraat is making waves across social media platforms. The enchanting performance of the 65-year-old artist, Ravi Bala Sharma, has garnered widespread admiration and love from viewers worldwide.

In the video, which she shared on her Instagram handle, Sharma exudes an undeniable charm as she effortlessly glides through the lively choreography, adorned in an exquisite salwar suit. The footage serves as a testament to the timeless joy and vitality that transcends age barriers, resonating deeply with the audience.

As the video made its rounds on social media, the comments section overflowed with heart and love-struck emojis. Viewers couldn't help but express their admiration for Sharma's incredible dance moves and boundless energy.

One Instagram user commented, "That's true, age is just a number," reflecting the sentiment that Sharma's performance defies traditional expectations of what's possible at her age.

Another person added, "How graceful!" while a third shared, "Wow! What a lovely dance, dadi ji," using an affectionate term for a grandmother.

A fourth person chimed in, saying, "Awesome. Too good. You truly are an inspiration to people out there. Stay this beautiful and graceful always, ma'am," highlighting the inspiration Sharma has become for many.