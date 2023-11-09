Headlines

Viral video: Elderly couple's zootopia selfie proves love knows no age, watch

An elderly couple's adorable recreation of a Zootopia scene has gone viral, melting hearts with their infectious love and enthusiasm.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

In a heartwarming display of love and amusement, an elderly couple's recreation of a scene from Disney's "Zootopia" has captivated the internet. Their meticulous attention to detail and infectious enthusiasm have transformed the simple selfie into a viral sensation, garnering nearly 50 million views on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Achamass (@_acha_mass)

The video showcases the couple, dressed as Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps, the film's beloved protagonists, meticulously replicating their signature poses and facial expressions. Their uncanny resemblance to the animated characters has left viewers in awe, with many commenting on their remarkable ability to capture the essence of the characters.

Beyond the visual appeal, the video has resonated with viewers on an emotional level. The couple's genuine affection and evident joy in recreating the scene have touched hearts worldwide, inspiring countless comments of admiration and praise.

"It's their world and we're just living in it," one user aptly commented, capturing the essence of the couple's infectious zest for life. Another user expressed their heartfelt appreciation, stating, "Aahhh.. my heart is full now."

The video's popularity is a testament to the universality of love and laughter, demonstrating that these emotions can transcend age and cultural boundaries. It serves as a heartwarming reminder of the simple joys that life has to offer, reminding us to cherish every moment and embrace the power of love and laughter.

The couple's rendition of the Zootopia selfie has become a symbol of love, creativity, and the enduring appeal of Disney's beloved characters.

