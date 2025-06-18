A video on social media is going viral for its hilarious content. This heartwarming video on social media has garnered over 23 lakh views and many notable comments. It shows elderly couple who are riding on their motorcycle which is a vintage Royal Enfield which even has a name.

Social media is often full of reels that evokes varied emotions from being heartwarming, laughter, sympathy to being weird and so create confusion. However, there are some reels which are casual but gain attention in an instant as they are relatable and exude desi vibes. One such video on social media is going viral for its hilarious content which is relatable and very cool. This heartwarming video on social media has garnered over 23 lakh views and many notable comments. The video was shared by an Instagram user by the name of the_green_bonneville and her real name is Kamalakshi. The user recorded the incident from her phone as it aptly caught her attention.

Viral video of elderly couple

She captioned the video, “Spotted this adorable elderly couple cruising on their beautiful vintage Royal Enfield! The uncle's smile after the compliment was absolutely priceless!” She captured an elderly couple which netizens are finding adorable who are riding on their motorcycle which is a vintage Royal Enfield, and it even got a name. The name is so catchy that it highlights the whole scene. The name of the bike is ‘Titanic’. The couple seem very old, but they also can be seen enjoying a day out on their cool ride enjoying lovely weather.

The couple have beautiful smiles on their faces. From the way the wind can be seen hitting them, the rider, an old man, was probably riding the bike at a fast speed. A text also overlays on the video, “Pasandida aurat with pasandida motorcycle (“favourite woman with favourite motorcycle.)”

Social media reactions

The video has immensely melted hearts online, with many users lovingly referring to them as the “Desi Jack and Rose,” ‘retired Kabir Singh’ and more. Jack and Rose are the protagonists of the 1997 Hollywood film Titanic which is one of the most popular Hollywood production. Many have been reminded of the iconic characters from the popular movie as another user called them, “ Sorry That's Jack and Rose on the Titanic.” Another user, seeing this as a youthful and courageous move commented, “Purane Khiladi come back kar rahe hai.” “It's all about young soul,” another wrote.