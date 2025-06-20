In the video, the couple is seen enjoying the moment to the fullest while riding on a beautiful road.

A heart-warming video of an elderly couple enjoying a peaceful ride on their vintage Royal Enfield has gone viral on social media.

The clip, posted recently on Instagram by user 'Kamalakshi', has garnered over 35 million views. "Saw this cute elderly couple riding around on their beautiful vintage Royal Enfield! Uncle's smile after the compliment was absolutely priceless," the caption read.

In the video, the couple is seen enjoying the moment to the fullest while riding a bullet on a beautiful road. The man's smile, captured on camera after Kamalakshi complimented him, is the highlight of the viral video.

The clip shows a text overlay: ''Pasandida aurat with Pasandida motorcycle (Favourite woman with favourite motorcycle)''

Social media users flooded the comments section with heart emoticons and called the couple an inspiration.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, ''Now, that’s Desi Jack & Rose in a parallel universe.''

Another user said, ''No one is talking about how calm and confident she sits behind him quietly.''

A third user commented, ''Finally, Jack and Rose both stayed alive for years.''

A fourth user wrote, ''It's all about young soul.''

