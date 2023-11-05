Headlines

India vs Pakistan semi-final clash in World Cup 2023 still possible, Check details

'Mahi and me are....': Yuvraj Singh opens up on his equation with MS Dhoni

Randeep Hooda to tie the knot with girlfriend Lin Laishram in November, details inside

School Holiday 2023: Primary classes closed, online classes begin in Delhi till November 10, amid ‘severe’ AQI

Meet Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, Virat Kohli's elder sister, shares good relations with Anushka, her husband is...

Viral

Viral video: Elderly couple dancing to Dil Tera Aashiq will make you say wow, watch

A heartwarming video of an elderly couple dancing energetically at a wedding to the classic Bollywood song "Dil Tera Aashiq" has gone viral.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

In an age where viral videos often showcase the bizarre, the hilarious, or the extraordinary, one heartwarming video has taken the internet by storm, proving that love truly knows no age boundaries. The clip, featuring an elderly couple's energetic dance performance at a wedding to the tune of Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu's "Dil Tera Aashiq," has captured the hearts of countless viewers, reinforcing the enduring power of love and connection.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by veena (@veena_negi)

Originally shared by Instagram user @veena_negi, this endearing video showcases a senior man and woman exuding enthusiasm and grace as they take to the dance floor. Their synchronized moves, executed with a surprising level of energy and elegance, immediately drew the attention of the online community. But it wasn't just their impressive dance skills that left an impression; it was the unmistakable bond they shared, evident in every step and twirl.

The video swiftly went viral, amassing over 228,000 likes and numerous comments from touched viewers. Netizens couldn't help but be captivated by the couple's charm and the love that radiated from their performance.

One Instagram user commented, "This is such a graceful couple, and their love for each other shines through in their dance." Another user expressed, "Oh, how beautiful! I can't stop watching it. They are a match made in heaven. May this graceful and lovely couple be blessed." A third commenter admitted, "I've been watching this on repeat. It's truly beautiful." A fourth user chimed in, "They exude elegance and sassiness simultaneously."

In a world often filled with chaos and uncertainty, this heartwarming video serves as a poignant reminder that love, connection, and grace can transcend time and touch our hearts in the most unexpected ways. This elderly couple's dance has not only melted hearts but has also inspired a collective appreciation for the enduring power of love, reminding us all that it's never too late to dance to the rhythm of our hearts.

