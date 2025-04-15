The clip features the elderly couple dancing to the timeless tune from the 1957 film Paying Guest. The song, sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar, with music by S D Burman and lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri, remains a classic in Hindi cinema.

A heartwarming video of an elderly couple dancing to the iconic Bollywood song "Chhod Do Aanchal Zamana Kya Kahega" has taken the internet by storm. The video, shared by choreographer Shweta Pancholi on Instagram, has garnered over 1.8 million views, bringing smiles to the faces of millions.

The clip features the elderly couple dancing to the timeless tune from the 1957 film Paying Guest. The song, sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar, with music by S D Burman and lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri, remains a classic in Hindi cinema. Originally filmed on Bollywood superstars Dev Anand and Nutan, the song's nostalgic value adds to the charm of the video.

In the video, Shweta Pancholi is seen guiding the couple, and as the music starts, they effortlessly glide into the rhythm, expressing the lyrics with graceful steps and infectious expression. Their joy is palpable, and their love for each other and the music is evident in every move they make.

The video has captured the hearts of social media users, who couldn't get enough of the elderly couple's delightful performance. In the comment section, users praised the couple's chemistry and elegance, with one user remarking, "Imagine them in their era," while another added, "She is still very graceful."

Giving compliment to the elderly couple, a user also wrote, "age is just a number."

The video's success can be attributed to the couple's pure joy and love for dance, which is infectious and heartwarming to watch. Their performance is a testament to the power of music and dance to bring people together and transcend age barriers.

As the video continues to rack up views and likes, it's clear that this elderly couple's dance to "Chhod Do Aanchal Zamana Kya Kahega" will remain a viral sensation for a long time. Their joyful performance is a reminder to appreciate the little things in life and to never stop dancing.