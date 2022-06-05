Viral Video: Elderly couple dance to popular song 'My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle'

Screen grab

Instagram is already being inundated with videos of people doing the Jiggle Jiggle dance challenge. The currently popular rap song, "My money don't jiggle, jiggle," is inspiring people from all walks of life, including celebrities, influencers, and regular people, to record their own versions of the song's remixes. Jiggle Jiggle is becoming more popular among people of all ages, even senior citizens.

Also, RAED: Man visits electricity office to grind masala after officials fail to restore power at his home

The video that was published by the group called "goodnews movement" on Instagram has the caption "Dancing into Friday like this couple who are over 80 whaaaat!" More than 800 individuals have left comments on the video, and more than 74,500 people have loved it.

The old gentleman can be seen in the video dancing with the woman who is standing in the front of the frame. He is clothed in jeans, t-shirts, and shoes. Next, the pair executes their choreography in perfect synchrony, capturing each and every action perfectly. The couple was extremely stunning to see as they danced to the well-known song.