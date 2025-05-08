The fans joined together, their voices rising in unison as the famous song played in the background.

During the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens, something special happened. As the game went on, the crowd at the stadium started chanting ‘Vande Mataram,’ a song that honors India and its freedom fighters. This moment was a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces.

The fans joined together, their voices rising in unison as the famous song played in the background. It wasn’t just about the match anymore; it was a powerful show of respect for the soldiers who protect the country. The entire stadium, from the stands to the field, was filled with patriotic energy.

A video of this heartwarming moment quickly went viral on social media. It was shared widely, and within hours, it had received over 600,000 likes. People from all over India praised the fans for their gesture, calling it a moving tribute.

While CSK won the match with a close victory over KKR, it was the chant of ‘Vande Mataram’ that left a lasting impact on everyone who witnessed it.

