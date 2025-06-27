According to a report by the South China Morning Post, father Li immediately grabbed his younger son and ran towards the door in panic.

A video of a Chinese boy who appears to refuse to hide during the June 23 earthquake in Qingyuan is making waves on the internet. The clip has been widely shared on several social media platforms, showing the child running around to grab food from the table amid the tremors.

The video begins with a family sitting at a dining table and eating. The family is peacefully eating and chatting, but suddenly the earthquake strikes.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, father Li immediately grabbed his younger son and ran towards the door in panic. His elder son also followed him first and called out to someone in the kitchen to run.

Moments later, the boy ran back to the table and argued that he had not finished eating. He appeared to be pleading with his mother to hide, but then ran away himself.

"Frightened father, obedient younger brother, calm mother and hungry older brother," one netizen posted.

"He won't starve - he'll live life to the fullest until the very end!" another said.

China is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries, with frequent seismic activity due to its location along several active fault lines. The country lies at the meeting point of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, making regions such as Sichuan, Yunnan and Xinjiang particularly vulnerable.

