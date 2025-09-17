Viral video: Duo performs stunning Bharatanatyam on Bollywood classic 'Mere Dholna', netizens say 'this is where I stop...'

This South Indian star led India's most violent film, will play PM Narendra Modi in biopic Maa Vande; not Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Yash, Jr NTR, Vijay
Fusing classical style with effortless elegance, their performance has won over social media users.
A video of a Bharatanatyam performance by two choreographers to the popular Bollywood song "Mere Dholna" is captivating audiences online. Shared on Instagram by Pankaj Pandey (@_pankaj_pandey12), the clip shows him and fellow choreographer Prakhyaati Srivastava performing steps to the song, which was filmed on Vidya Balan and Vineet in the 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa."
In the video, Pankaj, dressed in a white shirt and black pants, and Prakhyaati, dressed in a printed blue shirt and black pants, initially stood still when the audience requested them to dance. Responding to the request, the two performed Bharatanatyam steps that impressed the audience.
The video's caption reads, "Impromptu choreography. Pure vibe."
Social media users praised the performance with heartfelt and funny comments. One user said, "He looks so manly while dancing." Another added, "This is where I stop working in formals (not that I haven't danced in formals), but this guy is dancing classically in formals, amazing, man. Congratulations to you."
One user jokingly said, "The strength of those formal pants is amazing." Another commented, "I was so engrossed in watching and recording your amazing dance that I didn't even realise someone took away my half-eaten plate." Another user said, "Absolutely amazing. Your passion shines through in every step and gesture. The way you complement each other's steps and expressions is magical. Your performance is a perfect blend of beauty and precision, a true embodiment of classical dance."
"Mere Dholna," sung by Shreya Ghoshal and MG Shrikumar, was composed by Pritam for "Bhool Bhulaiyaa." The song is noted for its soulful blend of classical Indian music and is performed by Vidya Balan in a Kathak-inspired scene in the film's climax.
