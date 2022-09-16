Search icon
Viral video: Dunzo delivery boy runs beside train to deliver package, internet says 'DDLJ 2 leaked scene'

The video has amassed 333,4 views with 263 likes and several comments.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 04:45 PM IST

Screen Grab

Currently trending online is a video of a delivery person working for Dunzo, an on-demand multi-delivery service. The courier is seen racing towards a lady who is waiting at the train entrance. The 7-second clip, posted on Twitter by a user with the handle Sahilarioussss, is reminiscent of the famous train-catching moment in the film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

The courier in the video is seen racing against the clock to make his train in order to deliver the cargo. In that area, the messenger ran at an impressive clip. That's great news, and towards the conclusion of the video, we see the happy client who received his delivery.

The video has amassed 333,4 views with 263 likes and several comments. The man's efforts and dedication were appreciated by social media users. 

One user wrote, "Certainly an ad .. How does the person delivery without verifying id etc." Another wrote, "Three cheers to the agent." While another wrote, "Hungrywale Food Lejayenga." Another said, "DDLJ 2 leaked scene."

