Viral video: Dulhe ke thumke! Groom's hilarious dance moves takes internet by storm

New Delhi: Nowadays, weddings are elaborate affairs. A wedding has it all, from epic bridal entrances to adorable couple dance performances. This wedding season has seen a plethora of interesting videos, and we have one more video that will undoubtedly make you laugh. One such clip of a groom dancing and grooving along with some ladies during his wedding procession has taken the internet by storm. The clip has been shared on Twitter by user named Jaiky Yadav and it has garnered 145k views till now.

Take a look here:



The viral video shows a dulha (groom) dressed in his wedding attire and grooving to the tunes of the dhol with some ladies from his family. As his wedding procession awaits in the middle of a road, the groom can be seen doing some carefree thumkaas too. Hilarious and cute! Right?

Netizens are in love with this viral dulha and his funny dance moves. The internet can’t get enough of how cute the groom is. The comments section is replete with fire and laugh emojis. One user took to the comment section and wrote, "this is so funny, atleast he is dancing like nobody is watching him." Another user said," hahaha i found this dulha very cute and innocent... pure bliss to watch this funny video, thanks for sharing.."