A Dubai based Indian businessman gave his 1-year-old daughter her most expensive birthday gift, a Rolls-Royce which he ordered custom-made. However, he faces backlash for his grand gesture on social media.

Social media has become a platform for showcasing wealth, flaunting styles and exaggerated gestures and a recent example of this is a businessman father who gifted a Rolls-Royce to his 1-year-old! Indian businessman Satish Sanpal flaunted one of the most expensive gifts for a 1-year-old. He gifted his daughter a luxurious Rolls-Royce on Father’ Day in what became the most expensive gift from a father to a daughter. The father-daughter duo was having a great time in Dubai when Sanpal stunned netizens as he posted pictures from the Father’s Day celebration. He gifted his daughter, Isabella, a custom-made pink Rolls-Royce with monogrammed interiors, a personalized note, and a “Congratulations, Isabella” nameplate.

‘Dubai Dad’ Father’s Day moment

Sanpal, founder of ANAX Developments, posted the video on Instagram which shows him arriving at the luxury showroom with his wife Tabinda with the toddler in his arms. The long video then shows them entering the showroom with a full ‘pink’ celebration as the officials wore pink dresses. The ‘lucky girl’, Isabella, also wore a cute pink dress and can be seen dancing adorably watching others feel happy around her. A teddy bear holding pink colour balloons, after which a grand unveiling of the grand gift, a Rolls-Royce surrounded by hoards of pink balloons.

The video then gives a short tour of the interiors of the luxurious car. Not only her first birthday gift, but her first birthday celebrations in February were also a grand affair organised at Atlantis The Royal, one of Dubai’s most extravagant hotels. The place was turned into a winter wonderland with artificial snow, icy chandeliers, and white trees, which also saw Bollywood stars like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Atif Aslam, and Nora Fatehi grace the event. Isabella’s entrance was no short of a princess style as she came in a princess carriage wearing a beautiful ball gown.

Not all are happy

However, all this excitement and grandeur was not taken in good spirits by netizens who dismissed the ‘Dubai Dad’ grand gesture as just another showoff of wealth. A user wrote, “Must be a really nice feeling when you get gifted something so special, knowing you cannot use it for the next 17 years..” A user joked, “By the time she’s old enough to drive, the car’s value will have dropped significantly, whereas real estate might’ve appreciated enough to buy five Rolls-Royces!”