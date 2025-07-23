Viral Video: Dubai crown prince Sheikh Mohammed spotted in crowded public tram, internet says, 'he is...', watch

Dubai's ruler and the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed Al Maktoum was spotted travelling via public transport ditching his VIP cabin or private car, watch.

Dubai's ruler and the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed Al Maktoum was spotted travelling via public transport ditching his VIP cabin or private car. In a video that is now going viral, Dubai Crown prince was using a tram, heavily crowded with regular commuters.

What's in the video?

Dubai crown prince Sheikh Mohammed was seen waiting at a tram station, before boarding the coach. he was not alone, but has his team with him. He was quietly sitting within the crowd in the tram. He is the most powerful figures in UAE, despite this, commuters avoided to interrupt his tram ride. The video was posted on TikTok and later re-shared by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Instagram.

Back in 2023, Dubai crown prince was also spotted using Dubai Metro. He was seated in the gold-class coach at the back of the train. These incidents show that the Dubai crown prince, one of the most influential man do not shy away from using public transport. Also, Dubai has one of the most modernized public transport system. The Dubai Tram was launched in 2014, and has transported over 60 millio passengers to date, It connects many important locations such as Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Media City, and JBR. It links Al Sufouh to Jumeirah, a 42 minutes ride.

Internet reacts

People on yhe internet were seen appreciating Dubai crown prince for his humble behaviour. One user said, 'He is such a class act, as he stays in touch with the real world, so he can relate to the general public of Dubai.' Another said, 'A true leader.' Third said,'dubai is very safe n it’s all due to his ruler..hats off him.'