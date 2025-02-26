A Delhi University teacher and student wowed the audience with a surprise ramp walk and dance at Gargi College's Reverie 2025 fest, earning viral fame.

A delightful moment from Delhi University’s Gargi College has captured the internet’s attention, where a teacher and her student walked the ramp together and surprised everyone with an impromptu dance. The video, filmed during the college’s annual fest Reverie 2025, has now gone viral on social media.

Dr. Anjali Siwal, the teacher in the video, shared the clip on Instagram, showcasing the unexpected yet joyful performance. Both she and her student were dressed in elegant black outfits as they confidently walked down the ramp. The moment started with the song Om Shanti Om playing in the background, setting a stylish tone. However, things took an exciting turn when the music suddenly changed to Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche. Without any hesitation, the duo broke into a well-coordinated dance, leaving the audience cheering loudly.

The performance quickly became a highlight of the event, earning praise both from those present at the fest and social media users. Many appreciated their graceful moves and effortless coordination. Comments on the video were filled with admiration, with one user writing, “Looking so elegant, so beautiful. Just like wowww.” Another user praised their synchronization, calling it “superb coordination and energetic.”

While most people were impressed, some were also amused by how effortlessly the teacher matched steps with her student. A curious viewer even asked, “Inn dono mein se teacher kaun hai?” (Who is the teacher here?), pointing out that Dr. Siwal looked just as youthful as her student.

The viral moment shows that teachers and students can bond beyond the classroom in creative and fun ways. Their spontaneous performance left a lasting impression, proving that learning and enjoyment can go hand in hand. If the internet had to give them a grade, it would surely be an A+!