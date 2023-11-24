Viral video: DU college girl sets stage on fire with an impressive dance to 'Chokra Jawaan'

A mesmerizing dance performance by a college girl at a DU university Fresher's Party has taken the internet by storm.

Whether we openly admit it or not, there's a universal love for watching mesmerizing dance clips, and a recent video has taken the internet by storm. In this viral sensation, a college girl steals the spotlight with her scintillating dance moves, draped in an elegant saree, all set to the beats of the popular song "Chokra Jawaan" from the movie Ishaqzaade.

The captivating performance unfolded at a Fresher's Party on the stage of a college in Delhi University (DU). The audience erupted in cheers as the talented dancer showcased her energetic and graceful moves, creating a spectacle that left many in awe.

The video, initially shared on Instagram by the user @ashima_gandhi on November 6, has rapidly gained momentum on social media. As of now, it has garnered over 86,000 likes, with the numbers still climbing. The comments section is flooded with reactions from Instagram users expressing their admiration for the remarkable dance.

Social media enthusiasts couldn't help but share their thoughts on this stunning performance. One user expressed their desire to experience such a moment, stating, "I'm watching it over and over and wishing this would happen to me just for once." Another user reminisced about their college fest, humorously saying, "How cool is this! Our college fest gave us anxiety issues." A curious onlooker asked, "Yeh konsa college hai bhai (Which college is this)," while another simply exclaimed, "You won the internet girl, superb."

Heart emoticons flooded the comments, symbolizing the widespread appreciation for the dance video. What are your thoughts on this beautiful and enchanting performance that has taken the online world by storm?