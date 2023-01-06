Viral video: DTC driver stops bus in the middle of road to take tea break, netizens calls him 'OP driver'

Screengrab

New Delhi: We are all familiar with Indians and their fondness for tea. Most people's days are incomplete if they do not begin with a hot cup of tea, especially during the winter season. Tea is so popular in this country that there are stalls set up in every nook and cranny to serve it. But how far are you willing to go for a cup of tea? You must be wondering why we are talking about it all of sudden. Well, a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus driver took his love of tea to new heights when he pulled over the vehicle in the middle of the road to grab a cup from a popular tea stall in Delhi's Kamla Nagar Market. And no, we're not joking. A video of the same incident has gone viral on the internet, and you should not miss it.

Shared on Twitter by a user named Shubh, the viral video shows the driver rushing to a tea stall to get some chai for himself. His desire for a cup of tea caused a massive traffic jam, with people honking angrily. The driver quickly realised he had parked in the incorrect location. According to the video, the bus driver pulled over in the middle of the road to drink tea from Sudama Tea Stall, a popular tea stop. While many chastised the bus driver for causing passengers inconvenience and a traffic jam, others admired his love of chai.

After being shared online, the video received over 69k views and plenty of reactions from netizens. A user commented, "Please revoke his licence for an extended period of time. Such acts, if unpunished, will only increase in frequency. We may interpret it as a joke or meme, but such behavior should not be encouraged."

Another user said, "He's not to blame. Sudama tea is simply divine."