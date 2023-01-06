Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: DTC driver stops bus in the middle of road to take tea break, netizens calls him 'OP driver'

Shared on Twitter by a user named Shubh, the viral video shows the driver rushing to a tea stall to get some chai for himself.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 08:55 AM IST

Viral video: DTC driver stops bus in the middle of road to take tea break, netizens calls him 'OP driver'
Screengrab

New Delhi: We are all familiar with Indians and their fondness for tea. Most people's days are incomplete if they do not begin with a hot cup of tea, especially during the winter season. Tea is so popular in this country that there are stalls set up in every nook and cranny to serve it. But how far are you willing to go for a cup of tea? You must be wondering why we are talking about it all of sudden. Well, a  Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus driver took his love of tea to new heights when he pulled over the vehicle in the middle of the road to grab a cup from a popular tea stall in Delhi's Kamla Nagar Market. And no, we're not joking. A video of the same incident has gone viral on the internet, and you should not miss it.

Shared on Twitter by a user named Shubh, the viral video shows the driver rushing to a tea stall to get some chai for himself. His desire for a cup of tea caused a massive traffic jam, with people honking angrily. The driver quickly realised he had parked in the incorrect location. According to the video, the bus driver pulled over in the middle of the road to drink tea from Sudama Tea Stall, a popular tea stop. While many chastised the bus driver for causing passengers inconvenience and a traffic jam, others admired his love of chai. 

After being shared online, the video received over 69k views and plenty of reactions from netizens. A user commented, "Please revoke his licence for an extended period of time. Such acts, if unpunished, will only increase in frequency. We may interpret it as a joke or meme, but such behavior should not be encouraged."

Another user said, "He's not to blame. Sudama tea is simply divine."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cholesterol key reason for heart diseases: Know the causes and how to control it
5 jaw dropping looks of Rashmika Mandanna
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters
1899, Elite, GodFather, Dhokha Round D Corner, Kumari: Most trending OTT releases on Netflix
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 566 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.