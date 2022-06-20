Viral Video: Drunk woman kicks police officer and grabs his collar, netizens outraged by her act

Screen Grab

Videos of a drunken lady berating police officers, her taxi driver, and onlookers on the street have recently gone popular on Twitter. Enraged taxi drivers and passersby who saw the woman's behavior recorded her as she lingered on the streets and verbally abused police officers, all while apparently under the influence of alcohol.

Also, READ: “Maza nahi aa raha”, writes man in viral resignation letter to RPG Enterprises’ Harsh Goenka

In spite of the girl's persistent misbehaviour, the police officer remained composed and attempted to push her away.

She is also seen snatching the officer’s mask in the video. The location in the video is not known but it seems somewhere in Maharashtra as the police officer's badge shows Maharashtra Police and people are heard speaking in Marathi.

Clip shows policeman talking to someone on the phone. In the middle of the road, the female can be seen grasping his collar and threatening him. The girl then makes an attempt to kick and pull the officer's hair. After stealing the officer's mask, the young lady proceeds to approach the camera that is capturing the whole situation.

Twitter users were fuming after watching the video, arguing with the audacity of the woman.

The intoxicated lady created quite a scene when she took over the road lying right in the middle of it.