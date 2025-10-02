Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Viral Video: Drunk men in Bhopal burn Ravan effigy on Dussehra morning, WATCH

The Ravan Dahan ceremony is the highlight of Dussehra celebrations. But in Bhopal, it ended unceremoniously and without pomp. Know what exactly happened.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 04:14 PM IST

Viral Video: Drunk men in Bhopal burn Ravan effigy on Dussehra morning, WATCH
Photo: X
The Ravan effigy will be burned with pomp in different parts of India on Thursday evening on the occasion of Dussehra. However, in Bhopal, there was an early 'celebration' of Dusshera, thanks to a drunk group of youngsters, who set a Ravan effigy on fire early this morning, around 6 am. The Ravan Dahan ceremony is the highlight of Dussehra celebrations. But in Bhopal, it ended unceremoniously and without pomp. The incident reportedly took place in the Bagh Mungaliya neighbourhood, hours before the ceremony was supposed to take place.

Organisers of the Ravan Dahan ceremony were left stunned after the incident, when they saw the demon king's effigy in flames. A video from the Ravan Dahan site shows the effigy ablaze. The man recording it is heard saying, "They were in a red car; they fled in that direction. They were loitering here. There were some women, too. They were drunk and were smoking cigarettes. It was a new car, without a registration number; call the police." The incident disrupted painstaking efforts for Ravan Dahan and shocked everyone in the area.

The grand effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnada had been installed by the Atal Dussehra Utsav Committee at Misrod Ground on Wednesday night, with the celebration planned for Thursday evening. Check the viral video below:

Ravan Dahan ceremony

As part of Dussehra celebrations, big effigies of the demon king Ravan are set on fire in several parts of the country to symbolise the victory of good over evil. These effigies are stuffed with firecrackers, and communities mark the festival with a light and sound show.

READ | Himachal govt school principal's cheque spelling blunder goes viral: 'Saven Thursday six harendra sixty'

READ | Himachal govt school principal's cheque spelling blunder goes viral: 'Saven Thursday six harendra sixty'
