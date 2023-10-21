Headlines

Viral video: Drunk man attempts to fight bull, ends up tossed in air, watch

Meet banker who is set to head Rs 3,52,000 crore company as MD, CEO

Delhi air pollution: 10 tips to maintain your lung health

Watch: Kajol almost falls off stage, drops her phone at Durga Pujo pandal, netizens say 'aisa hi hota hai jab...'

Dunki's first poster featuring Shah Rukh Khan reveals this key plot point of Rajkumar Hirani’s film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17: These three contestants might face Salman Khan wrath this Weekend Ka Vaar

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Viral video: Drunk man attempts to fight bull, ends up tossed in air, watch

Benefits of rose water for skin

Bigg Boss 17: Five troublemakers of Week 1

10 selenium-rich foods to boost your immunity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Gaganyaan Mission: All You Need To Know About ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission Test | ISRO's Space Mission

Aus vs Pak Highlights: Dominant Australia Returns To Form, Beats Pakistan By 62-Runs | World Cup

Bigg Boss 17: These three contestants might face Salman Khan wrath this Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 17: These three contestants might face Salman Khan wrath this Weekend Ka Vaar

Watch: Kajol almost falls off stage, drops her phone at Durga Pujo pandal, netizens say 'aisa hi hota hai jab...'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Drunk man attempts to fight bull, ends up tossed in air, watch

Catch the hilarious viral video of a drunken man's daring encounter with a bull.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 05:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the age of social media, viral content often comes in unexpected forms. Recently, a video capturing a comical altercation between an inebriated man and a sizeable bull has taken the internet by storm, leaving netizens in stitches and sparking a global conversation about the risks of alcohol-induced daredevilry

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raj Sony (@sonyboy1931)

The incident, which transpired on a bustling street, shows a visibly intoxicated man engaging in an audacious showdown with the formidable animal. In the footage, the man can be seen boldly twisting the enraged bull's horns, seemingly unaware of the potential consequences of his intoxicated bravado. The bull, not one to be trifled with, swiftly retaliates, launching the man into the air with a forceful toss from its powerful horns. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, and the man was swiftly assisted by onlookers, as the bewildered animal trotted off into the distance.

The video, shared on the popular social media platform Instagram by a user under the handle @sonyboy1931, quickly garnered attention from amused viewers worldwide. It sparked a wave of humorous reactions and comments, with many praising the bull's seemingly justified response to the man's reckless behavior. "Good job buffalo," remarked one user, encapsulating the sentiment shared by several others who found amusement in the man's misadventure. Another user aptly described the scene as a "desi bullfight," highlighting the cultural context of the incident.

Furthermore, the video evoked comparisons to traditional rodeo events, with some viewers drawing parallels to the lively spectacles often witnessed in India. "Rodeo in India, hahaha, very funny!" quipped a social media user, highlighting the entertainment value of the incident. The overall consensus among many commentators was that the man received his just desserts, as one user humorously noted, "This is so funny to watch... he deserves it."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who lives in ‘Diamond House’, wealth increased by Rs 24700 crore in one year, his business is…

Rs 854 crore, 1 BHK house, 84 bank accounts: Read the shocking story of cyber crime

Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall in these states, check complete forecast

NED vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Match 19

Bigg Boss 17: Know whopping amount Salman Khan is charging for the reality show's new season

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE