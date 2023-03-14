Viral video: Drunk groom struggles to stay awake during wedding, bride takes shocking decision, watch

Photo via Twitter

A video is currently going viral on social media that shows a woman calling off her wedding after the groom arrives too drink at the wedding venue in Assam's Nalbari district. The video is from earlier this week.

In the video, it could be seen that the groom was dazed and found it difficult to perform any wedding rituals as he was too drunk to even sit up straight. The viral video also shows the groom passing out on the floor during the wedding customs and not being able to recite the rituals the pandit tried to convey.

READ | Assam HSLC Exam 2023 dates for Science and English announced, SEBA Class 10 Exams to be held on March 28 and 30

Looking at all of this, the bride decided to cancel the wedding.

Watch the viral video here

The wedding was held in the Barkhanajan area of the Nalbari District of Assam. The groom, identified as Prasenjit Haloi, is a resident of Nalbari town.

After the incident, one of the relatives of the bride said, "The wedding was going well. We did all the rituals. Our family tried its best to complete the wedding. When the situation escalated, the girl decided not to sit for the wedding. Around 95 percent of the groom's side of the family was drunk. We contacted the Gaon Burha (leader of an Assamese village) and alerted the police."

READ | Watch: Elderly TTE bravely stands up to officers of UP Police travelling without ticket in train, video goes viral

The relative further revealed that the groom was not even able to get out of the car he arrived in and that his father was more intoxicated than him.

After the bizarre incident, the bride's family has now filed a complaint in the Nalbari police station demanding compensation for the wedding.