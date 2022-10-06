Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Drone tries to capture angry crocodile and THIS happens next!

This scary video of a crocodile attacking drone will then definitely shock you to the core.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

Viral video: Drone tries to capture angry crocodile and THIS happens next!
Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The Internet is full of videos that prove how crocodiles are one of the deadliest ones in the animal kingdom. But have you ever thought about how they react when they get angry? This scary video of a crocodile attacking drone will then definitely shock you to the core. Internet users are divided after watching the footage and you should surely check it out too. The video is shared on Instagram by user named @exoticexperts.

Watch the shocking video here:

In the video, a drone is seen capturing a crocodile swimming in the river. When the predator realises that someone is bugging him, he jumps and tries to attack the drone. However, the attempt fails and the drone flies away. However, it is unclear where the video was shot.

Posted on October 1, the video has received over 400k views and horrified comments from netizens. While some users found it extremely dangerous, others found it fascinating. “That is hair-raising. Hope all is okay. never mess with a predator,” comments a user. “There should be a serious ban on human-animal interaction.. because its too dangerous,” writes another.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Cheaper loans, discounts and cashbacks on debit and credit cards: Check best bank offers for festive season
Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji attend Brahmastra screening
In Pics: PM Modi releases 8 cheetahs from Namibia at Kuno National Park on his birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 573 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.