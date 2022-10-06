Viral video: Drone tries to capture angry crocodile and THIS happens next!

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The Internet is full of videos that prove how crocodiles are one of the deadliest ones in the animal kingdom. But have you ever thought about how they react when they get angry? This scary video of a crocodile attacking drone will then definitely shock you to the core. Internet users are divided after watching the footage and you should surely check it out too. The video is shared on Instagram by user named @exoticexperts.

Watch the shocking video here:

In the video, a drone is seen capturing a crocodile swimming in the river. When the predator realises that someone is bugging him, he jumps and tries to attack the drone. However, the attempt fails and the drone flies away. However, it is unclear where the video was shot.

Posted on October 1, the video has received over 400k views and horrified comments from netizens. While some users found it extremely dangerous, others found it fascinating. “That is hair-raising. Hope all is okay. never mess with a predator,” comments a user. “There should be a serious ban on human-animal interaction.. because its too dangerous,” writes another.