A departmental inquiry has been initiated against a driver of the state-owned transport corporation for offering Namaz after parking the bus with passengers inside, a senior official said on Wednesday.

A video of the driver, identified as A K Mulla, performing Namaz during duty hours has gone viral. The footage was reportedly captured by a passenger.

According to a senior official from the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), the 58-year-old Mulla, was seen offering prayers two days ago.

“We don’t know why this happened. A departmental inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances and reasons behind the incident,” the official told Press Trust of India.

#Karnataka: Bus driver Shafiullah Nadaf stopped a government bus travelling from #Hubli to #Haveri mid-way to offer namaz on the roadside with passengers inside.pic.twitter.com/jA8XW9m8CI May 1, 2025

