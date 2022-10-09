Viral video: Dolphin kisses two women, Internet loves it

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: You never know what you'll find on the internet, and this adorable viral video is proof of that. So, have you ever seen a dolphin kissing someone? Someone like humans? Well, we just saw it and would love it if you watch it too. A heart warming video of a dolphin kissing two women is going viral. The video is shared on Twitter by user named @____B_S____.

Take a look here:

After a long day, we bet that this video will make you smile. Since being shared a few days ago, the clip has garnered more than 7 million views and several comments from netizens.

"This is absolutely adorable and again very heart warming. Thank you for sharing it. I watched it over and over," commented a Twitter user. "Damn it, its so cute ican watch it on loop," posted another. "so so so so adorable love it," expressed a third with a heart emoticon. "This is just one reason why we adore dolphins!" shared a fourth.