Viral Video: Dog, trapped in 200-ft gorge, rescued after 2 days; netizens say, 'not all heroes wear capes', WATCH

A dog, which was trapped in a 200-foot gorge for two days amid heavy rain showers in Maharashtra, has been rescued. The dog, stuck in the gorge, appeared exhausted and distressed. Thanks to the team of the welfare organisation Sahyadri Mitra, who rescued the furry baby from the site.

A video of the incident is getting viral online, garnering praises from netizens. After the safe rescue, the team also posted a selfie with the animal, where the members looked proud and content. The dog seemed harmless, despite suffering through two days of exhaustion and hunger.

