Viral video: Dog stuns internet by nailing math questions like a pro

Scout, a remarkably clever dog, has been wowing social media users with her astounding ability to tackle math challenges alongside her pet parent. A heartwarming video shared on Instagram unveils this extraordinary display of intelligence, as Scout enthusiastically solves math problems and is rewarded with treats for her prowess.

The viral video, accompanied by the caption "Maths with Scout. Let’s do fast maths. She’s on a roll and too excited to do maths. I hope everyone is having a great weekend," features Scout seated before her owner, responding to math queries by tapping her paws to provide the correct answers. The heartwarming session culminates in the clever canine receiving well-deserved treats from her delighted human companion.

The adorable clip swiftly captivated the online world, drawing widespread attention and admiration for Scout's remarkable skills.

Social media users couldn't contain their amazement, expressing their thoughts on this extraordinary display of intelligence. Comments flooded in, with one user exclaiming, "Such a clever little cutie! God bless," while another marveled, "Can easily pass the math exam." Another user was impressed, stating, "She's a mathematician," and yet another praised, "So brilliant." The outpouring of admiration was evident, with many responding to the video using heart emoticons to showcase their appreciation for Scout's incredible abilities.