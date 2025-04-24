The clip shows the dog chilling in the front seat while electronic music plays in the background.

A dog grooving to an EDM track in a car has taken over social media, and the internet can't stop watching. In the viral Instagram video, a fluffy dog, likely an Old English Sheepdog, is seen nodding and shaking her head to the beat with surprising rhythm and flair.

The clip shows the dog chilling in the front seat while electronic music plays in the background. As the beat drops, the furry passenger begins to move her head perfectly in sync, leaving viewers both amused and impressed. Many social media users instantly fell for her adorable expressions and effortless "rizz" as she headbanged along.

"Everything was good until her favourite song played," a user captioned the now-resurfaced video, which was originally shared last year. Netizens couldn’t help but praise the dog’s sense of rhythm and called her a natural performer.

“She truly understands how to move with the rhythm,” wrote a fan, while another added, “Better moves than Taylor Swift for sure.” One user amusingly commented, “The owner must be Indian,” likely referring to the energy and dramatic flair often seen in desi dance moments.

Some even admitted to joining in. “Why was I shaking my head just like the doggo?” laughed a user, while another said, “I love this... I can't help but dance along with them lol.”

However, the video wasn’t without controversy. A few users pointed out that the dog’s owner, seen beside her in the car, appeared to be physically moving the dog’s head. This led to a flurry of criticism, with some accusing the owner of animal cruelty.

“He is shaking the dog.. Poor thing,” said one comment, while another called it “animal abuse.” A user expressed regret, writing, “I was totally vibing with this cute little doggie… till y’all popped my bubble.”

