Viral video: Dog plays volleyball with humans like pro, viral video impresses netizens

New Delhi: The internet is a treasure trove of heartwarming content that has the power to lift our souls and make us giggle. And an adorable clip going viral online is the latest addition to that list. It captures a dog playing volleyball with humans like a pro that has impressed many netizens. The viral is shared on Twitter by user named Gabriele Corno and it has so far amassed a whopping 341,000 views.

The little guy in the black shirt has a future in volleyball



Mathias Berntsen pic.twitter.com/hDluitHQZ8 — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) February 12, 2023

The now-viral footage shows a dog playing volleyball with three humans. And what has captivated countless viewers is how well she keeps the ball in the air when it is passed to her. Amazing, isn't it? "The little guy in the black shirt has a future in volleyball" Gabriele captioned the clip on Twitter.

The video was shared on Twitter few days ago and has since received over 341,000 views. It has also received thousands of likes, retweets, and comments praising the four-legged creature's volleyball skills.

"He's fantastic! Bring the dog to the Olympics! "remarked one person. "Trust me, he's way better than me!" exclaimed another. "There's nothing in the rules that says a dog can't play volleyball," a third person said. "I'd like to see the entire game, such awesomeness," a fourth wrote.