Viral video: Dog dances with bride on her wedding day; Internet is impressed

Now an adorable clip of a pet dog dancing with a bride on her wedding day has surfaced on the internet

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

Viral video: Dog dances with bride on her wedding day; Internet is impressed
Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: "We don't deserve dogs," you've probably seen this phrase on social media from time to time. It is completely right because dogs understand every emotion that humans express, whether it is happiness, sorrow, or agony, and they offer their support regardless. Now an adorable clip of a pet dog dancing with a bride on her wedding day has surfaced on the internet and it will make you smile for sure. Twitter user @Animalesybichos shared the short clip and it has been viewed nearly 2m times within hours of being made available online.

The viral clips opens with a dog wagging its tail and walking up to the bride, and jumped on her, as the both of them danced together. It was a memorable sight to behold. The dog appeared to be excited to see the girl dance, as indicated by his expressions.

The video has received over 2 million views since it was posted on the Twitter on October 2. Netizens have praised and praised the dancing duo. Netizens are in love with the dancing duo and praised them. “Having the love of a dog is so magical” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my goodness, this is the cutest video,” commented another. “Beautiful. Congratulations to the three of you.” wrote a user.

 

 

