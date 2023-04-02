Viral video: Dog buys vegetables on street, netizens hail its smartness

screengrab

New Delhi: We all enjoy eating beautifully prepared meals. A good platter can improve or break our day. But how many of us enjoy heading out to the market and gathering the ingredients for a delicious meal? Many people consider vegetable shopping to be a tedious job. If you are one of them, you should teach your dog to do your shopping for you. Are you taken aback by our suggestion? Don't be that way. Because now a viral video shows that a dog can also shop at the market.

The video, we are talking about, was shared on the Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden. In the video, a dog brings a basket to a market fruit stand. When it arrives at the location, it lowers the basket and waits patiently. The fruits are weighed and placed in the basket by the store owner. She puts the money in the container and saves the change. Then she taps on the piles of fruits to tell the canine to go. Before leaving, the dog takes up another fruit and places it in the basket. Then it goes back home, holding the handle of the basket in its mouth.

Social media is flooded with dog lovers and social media users have in fact become a fan of our furry friend. The video has collected over 1.3 million views and around 7,000 retweets.

Here’s how some other Twitter users reacted:

“Nice side hustle, pooch. Grocery delivery!,” posted a user. “Don't forget my change ma'am.",” commented another. “BEYOND ADORABLE! Dogs just being dogs, brilliant, adorable, funny, loving, darling and heartwarming! ,” shared a third. “This is so wholesome,” wrote a fourth.